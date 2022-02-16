Mike Rutherford's Smallcreep's Day to get CD reissue in March

Genesis bassist and guitarist Mike Rutherford's debut solo album, 1980's Smallcreep's Day, is to be reissued on CD on March 25 through the Music On CD label, the Genesis News website has reported.

Smallcreep's Day was recorded in 1979 whilst Genesis were undergoing a period of inactivity (keyboard player Tony Banks also recorded his first solo release A Curious Feeling at the same time) and was released a month before Genesis themselves released tenth studio album Duke.

The album also featured Anthony Phillips, Simon Phillips, Morris Pert and Noel McCalla. The side-long title track was inspired by Peter Currell Brown's novel of the same name, a surreal satire on modern industrial life.

The album is notable for currently not appearing on any streaming sites (nor does Rutherford's 1982 solo follow-up Acting Very Strange). Music On CD is the sister label to the Dutch label Music On Vinyl, both of which licence material from labels for reissue, which means the album is still unlikely to appear on Spotify any time soon.