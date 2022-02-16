Mike Rutherford's Smallcreep's Day to get CD reissue in March

By ( ) published

Genesis bassist/guitarist Mike Rutherford's debut solo album, Smallcreep's Day, gets a new CD reissue

Mike Rutherford in 1974
(Image credit: Michael Putland \/ Getty Images)

Genesis bassist and guitarist Mike Rutherford's debut solo album, 1980's Smallcreep's Day, is to be reissued on CD on March 25 through the Music On CD label, the Genesis News website has reported.

Smallcreep's Day was recorded in 1979 whilst Genesis were undergoing a period of inactivity (keyboard player Tony Banks also recorded his first solo release A Curious Feeling at the same time) and was released a month before Genesis themselves released tenth studio album Duke.

The album also featured Anthony Phillips, Simon Phillips, Morris Pert and Noel McCalla. The side-long title track was inspired by Peter Currell Brown's novel of the same name, a surreal satire on modern industrial life.

The album is notable for currently not appearing on any streaming sites (nor does Rutherford's 1982 solo follow-up Acting Very Strange). Music On CD is the sister label to the Dutch label Music On Vinyl, both of which licence material from labels for reissue, which means the album is still unlikely to appear on Spotify any time soon.

Mike Rutherford

(Image credit: Charisma Records)
Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC, Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.