Mike Portnoy sets the record straight: he's not joining Rush for 2020 tour

Mike Portnoy has reacted to an online story claiming the drummer would be joining Rush for a 40th anniversary Permanent Waves tour.

The spoof article appeared online recently, while a fake Twitter account was also set up in his name, with a post on the social media site saying: “Very happy and blessed to be part of this band that are part of my childhood and heroes of my adolescence.

“I will try to do it at 10% as well as my idol Neil Peart. It will be a pleasure to tour with Rush and I hope to see you all on the road.”

That prompted Portnoy to react to the tongue in cheek ‘news’ with the musician posting on his official Instagram account: “Hahaha, so everybody is sending this to me.

"Apparently some metal website posted a fake article saying I will be joining Rush in 2020 for a 40th anniversary tour for Permanent Waves – even to the point of creating a fake Twitter post from me!

“While that’s a pretty awesome – completely hypothetical – dream... and I would surely do it in a heartbeat... it’s unfortunately not true! But it is a cool idea."

He added: “In any case, just wanted to break the real news to anybody that had gotten their hopes up thinking that this may be real! OK, back to your regularly scheduled programming.”

Portnoy has previously spoken about his admiration for Peart, who retired following Rush’s 2015 R40 tour, saying: “I can’t possibly overstate how much Rush had an influence on me. From about 1981 until 1987 they were my gods. Neil was my god.

“He was a huge influence on my drumming – the size of the drum set, the odd time signatures, the progressive style. Everything about Rush was huge.”

Meanwhile, Portnoy along with his Sons Of Apollo bandmates are currently preparing to release their new studio album MMXX on January 17 through InsideOut Music.

The follow-up to Psychotic Symphony features the lead singles Fall To Ascend and Goodbye Divinity.

Sons Of Apollo: MMXX

Sons Of Apollo: MMXX

1. Goodbye Divinity

2. Wither To Black

3. Asphyxiation

4. Desolate July

5. King Of Delusion

6. Fall To Ascend

7. Resurrection Day

8. New World Today

Sons Of Apollo 2020 European tour

Mar 02: Drammen Union Scene, Norway

Mar 03: Gothenburg Traedgarn, Sweden

Mar 05: Kyiv N.A.U Theatre, Ukraine

Mar 07: Moscow RED, Russia

Mar 09: St Petersburg Aurora, Russia

Mar 10: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Mar 11: Milan Live Club, Italy

Mar 13: Bilbao Santana 27, Spain

Mar 14: Barcelona Razzmatazz 2, Spain

Mar 15: Madrid La Riviera, Spain

Mar 19: London Islington Assembly Hall, U.K.

Mar 20: Eindhoven Prognosis Festival, Netherlands

Mar 22: Show Brno Sono, Czech Republic

Mar 24: Kosice Colosseum, Slovakia

Mar 25: Budapest Barba Negra, Hungary