Mike Patton stars in Cooking Hostile cartoon

Faith No More’s Mike Patton has been cast as a character in animated parody series Cooking Hostile.

The singer is reimagined as the head of a culinary school for kids, with parody versions of songs such as Ashes To Ashes, Be Aggressive and Zombie Eaters appearing in the episode.

Series creator Joey Siler also previously featured Lamb Of God’s Randy Blythe in a Halloween special last year.

Meanwhile, Patton and Norwegian composer John Kaada released a video for Imodium from their experimental side-project, Patton/Kaada last month_._

Patton said of the project: “Kaada’s compositions have always resonated deeply with me and his orchestral arrangements for this project are harmonically dense and delicious. Each individual piece is so well constructed and inventively assembled that my vocal passages practically sang themselves.

“I’m hoping very much that we can seduce some eardrums and welcome listeners into this lush sonic ‘otherworld.’”

Faith No More will trek North and South America this summer.

