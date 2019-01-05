Mike Oldfield to release deluxe box set of Killing Fields

A limited edition deluxe box set of Mike Oldfield's soundtrack to Killing Fields is to be released.

Oldfield recorded the soundtrack to the Roland Joffe directed film, which was orchestrated b y David Bedford. The film told the story of the Khmer Rouge regime in Cambodia, based on the experiences of two journalists: Cambodian Dith Pran and American Sydney Schanberg. It starred Haing. S. Ngor, Sam Waterston, John Malkovich and Julian Sands and won three Oscars and eight BAFTA awards, including two for Ngor.

The album was Oldfield's tenth but first and only full-length film score. The new set features the CD of the album, DVD of the film, along with reproduction memorabilia from the film, including press kits and lobby cards, poster and a numbered certificate.

The new set costs £49.95 and can be ordered from a special Killing Fields Pledge page.