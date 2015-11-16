Mike Oldfield’s Discovery gets remastered

Mike Oldfield’s 1984 album Discovery is to be re-released in an extended format.
The remastered title, which includes classic tracks The Lake and To France, will arrive on January 29.
The 3-disc edition includes 28-minute piece The 1984 Suite, based on tracks from Discovery and The Killing Fields, a new version of Poison Arrows – renamed Zombies – a 5.1 mix and three promo videos.
It will also be available in vinyl, standard digital and HD digital editions. It’s available for pre-order now.
Tracklist
CD1: remastered album
- To France
- Poison Arrows
- Crystal Gazing
- Tricks Of The light
- Discovery
- Talk About Your Life
- Saved By A Bell
- The Lake
Bonus tracks
- To France (extended version)
- In The Pool
- Bones
- Afghan
- Tricks Of The Light (instrumental)
CD2: The 1984 Suite
To France / The Lake / The Killing Fields (Main theme) / Etude / The Royal Mile (Rediscovered track) / Zombies (Halloween Special) / Discovery
DVD
The 1984 Suite
5.1 Surround Sound Mix by Mike Oldfield
Stereo Mix by Mike Oldfield
To France video
Tricks Of The Light video
Etude video