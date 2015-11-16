Trending

Mike Oldfield’s Discovery gets remastered

  

Extended version of 1984 album arrives in January

Mike Oldfield’s 1984 album Discovery is to be re-released in an extended format.

The remastered title, which includes classic tracks The Lake and To France, will arrive on January 29.

The 3-disc edition includes 28-minute piece The 1984 Suite, based on tracks from Discovery and The Killing Fields, a new version of Poison Arrows – renamed Zombies – a 5.1 mix and three promo videos.

It will also be available in vinyl, standard digital and HD digital editions. It’s available for pre-order now.

Tracklist

CD1: remastered album

  1. To France
  2. Poison Arrows
  3. Crystal Gazing
  4. Tricks Of The light
  5. Discovery
  6. Talk About Your Life
  7. Saved By A Bell
  8. The Lake

Bonus tracks

  1. To France (extended version)
  2. In The Pool
  3. Bones
  4. Afghan
  5. Tricks Of The Light (instrumental)

CD2: The 1984 Suite

To France / The Lake / The Killing Fields (Main theme) / Etude / The Royal Mile (Rediscovered track) / Zombies (Halloween Special) / Discovery

DVD

The 1984 Suite
5.1 Surround Sound Mix by Mike Oldfield
Stereo Mix by Mike Oldfield
To France video
Tricks Of The Light video
Etude video