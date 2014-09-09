Mechanics mark Living Years anniversary

Mike + The Mechanics will mark the 25th anniversary of their The Living Years album with a deluxe edition featuring a new version of the title track.
Genesis guitarist Mike Rutherford and co first launched the record to global acclaim in 1989. The reinterpretation of the hit single has been recorded with the South African Isango Choir, and it’s accompanied by live versions of five other tracks. It’s set for launch on February 10 next year via Rhino.
The current lineup includes Andrew Roachford, Tim Howard, Luke Juby, Anthony Drennan and Gary Wallis. They’ll tour the UK starting in April 2015, playing a set that includes their own hits along with Genesis material.
Genesis recently confirmed the release of a three-disc box set featuring classic tracks plus material from each of the main members, including Mike + The Mechanics’ The Living Years, Silent Running, Over My Shoulder and Beggar On A Beach Of Gold.
UK tour dates
Apr 08: Gateshead Sage
Apr 09: Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
Apr 11: Sheffield City Hall
Apr 12: Edinburgh Festival Theatre
Apr 13: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
Apr 15: Aberdeen Music Hall
Apr 17: York Barbican Centre
Apr 18: Stevenage Arts Centre
Apr 19: Leicester De Montford Hall
Apr 21: Ipswich Regent Theatre
Apr 23: Cambridge Corn Exchange
Apr 24: Guildford G Live
Apr 25: Cardiff St David’s Hall
Apr 27: Birmingham Symphony Hall
Apr 28: Manchester Bridgewater Hall
Apr 30: Bournemouth Pavilion
May 02: Plymouth Pavilions
May 03: Bristol Colston Hall
May 05: Oxford New Theatre
May 06: Southen Cliffs Pavilion
May 08: London Royal Albert Hall
May 09: Eastbourne Congress Theatre
May 10: Portsmouth Guildhall