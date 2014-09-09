Mechanics mark Living Years anniversary

Mike + The Mechanics will mark the 25th anniversary of their The Living Years album with a deluxe edition featuring a new version of the title track.

Genesis guitarist Mike Rutherford and co first launched the record to global acclaim in 1989. The reinterpretation of the hit single has been recorded with the South African Isango Choir, and it’s accompanied by live versions of five other tracks. It’s set for launch on February 10 next year via Rhino.

The current lineup includes Andrew Roachford, Tim Howard, Luke Juby, Anthony Drennan and Gary Wallis. They’ll tour the UK starting in April 2015, playing a set that includes their own hits along with Genesis material.

Genesis recently confirmed the release of a three-disc box set featuring classic tracks plus material from each of the main members, including Mike + The Mechanics’ The Living Years, Silent Running, Over My Shoulder and Beggar On A Beach Of Gold.

Apr 08: Gateshead Sage

Apr 09: Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

Apr 11: Sheffield City Hall

Apr 12: Edinburgh Festival Theatre

Apr 13: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Apr 15: Aberdeen Music Hall

Apr 17: York Barbican Centre

Apr 18: Stevenage Arts Centre

Apr 19: Leicester De Montford Hall

Apr 21: Ipswich Regent Theatre

Apr 23: Cambridge Corn Exchange

Apr 24: Guildford G Live

Apr 25: Cardiff St David’s Hall

Apr 27: Birmingham Symphony Hall

Apr 28: Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Apr 30: Bournemouth Pavilion

May 02: Plymouth Pavilions

May 03: Bristol Colston Hall

May 05: Oxford New Theatre

May 06: Southen Cliffs Pavilion

May 08: London Royal Albert Hall

May 09: Eastbourne Congress Theatre

May 10: Portsmouth Guildhall