Genesis to launch 42-year R-Kive

Genesis have revealed details of a 3-disc set entitled R-Kive, which will include classic tracks alongside solo material by Peter Gabriel, Phil Collins, Tony Banks, Mike Rutherford and Steve Hackett.

The 37-song collection spans a time period of 42 years, and it’s set for launch on September 29 via UMC.

The label say: “Genesis and their associated solo projects have accumulated a remarkable series of accomplishments over the years. They’ve collectively amassed an incredible 14 chart-topping albums, as well as over two dozen more that reached the top 10.

“In total, Genesis and the members’ related solo projects have sold more than 300 million albums worldwide.”

The set is arranged chronologically and includes band hits Invisible Touch, Turn It On Again, Land Of Confusion and I Can’t Dance. It also features Mike + The Mechanics’ The Living Years and Over My Shoulder, Collins’ In The Air Tonight and Easy Lover, Gabriel’s Solsbury Hill and Biko.

Gabriel – who’ll receive the Prog God honour at this year’s Progressive Music Awards – recently filmed a BBC documentary alongside Collins, Banks, Rutherford and Hackett.

R-Kive tracklist

Disc 1

The Knife The Musical Box Supper’s Ready The Cinema Show I Know What I Like The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway Back In NYC The Carpet Crawlers Ace of Wands (Hackett solo track)

Disc 2

Ripples Afterglow Solsbury Hill (Gabriel solo track) Follow You Follow Me For A While (Banks solo track) Every Day (Hackett solo track) Biko (Gabriel solo track) Turn It On Again In The Air Tonight (Collins solo track) Abacab Mama That’s All Easy Lover Silent Running (Mike + The Mechanics track)

Disc 3