Mick Jagger is selling an Eazy Sleazy NFT to raise funds for music venues

Mick Jagger is selling an art piece inspired by his new solo single, Eazy Sleazy, as an NFT to raise funds for struggling independent music venues.

A collaboration with Foo Fighters’ frontman Dave Grohl, Jagger’s surprise single, a wry, sardonic and punky reflection on the coronavirus crisis and lockdown, was released on April 13. Jagger has now teamed up with 3D artist Olivia Latta, aka Extraweg, for an audio-visual NFT based around a 30-second loop of the song.



The piece is currently up for auction, and proceeds will be split between the Music Venue Trust (UK) and the National Independent Venue Association (US), with a donation being made too to environmental causes.

There's a 24hr charity auction on @niftygateway at 6pm BST today for a piece of Eazy Sleazy digital art, created by 3D artist @extraweg - proceeds from this will be going to a few charities picked by myself and Dave Grohl @foofighters - find out more at https://t.co/fmNxlrVjcD pic.twitter.com/CoZEukn5cbApril 15, 2021 See more

Jagger describes Eazy Sleazy, as “a song that I wrote about coming out of lockdown, with some much needed optimism,” and said “Thanks to Dave Grohl for jumping on drums, bass and guitar, it was a lot of fun working with him.”

You can find out more about the auction on Jagger’s website.