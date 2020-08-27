Mick Jagger is having fun working on new Rolling Stones music during lockdown

Mick Jagger says he’s been working on new Rolling Stones material during lockdown.

Jagger was a guest on last night’s Apple Music Hits with host Matt Wilkinson, with the pair also joined by Adam Granduciel from The War On Drugs, who recently remixed the Stones track Scarlet featuring Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page.

Asked what his plans were for the remainder of the year, Jagger replied: “I’m working on music. The Stones were in the studio and got some tracks that we hadn’t finished, so I’ve been trying to finish those – doing the vocals and some other parts.

“I’ve been writing some new songs, but it’s been a bit difficult because we haven’t really felt like we could get together in the same room since March.

“We were supposed to get together and record, but it seems still that we’re in this kind of limbo… an unknown situation where every week is a different thing that happens.”

Jagger added: “I’m just trying to work as hard as I can on new songs, make good demos and have fun and enjoy myself. I speak to the rest of the band and I’m sure we’ll get together as soon as we can.”

Jagger was also asked if, in light of the release of Scarlet and Criss Cross from the upcoming Goats Head Soup remaster, there were any other surprises in the vaults.

The vocalist replied: “Probably. I mean, sometimes there are really good things. Quite often those songs are just not finished, they're half done. So when the album's done, you've got enough stuff and we just leave it.

"You record more than you put out and then you have things that aren't really finished. They tend to get left by the wayside because there's no vocals or there's something missing, or that, at the time, you don't like them for whatever reasons.

“For instance, Criss Cross was basically finished. I don't know why we didn't put it on an album with only 10 tracks on it!”

Goats Head Soup will officially launch on September 4 on various formats, including 4CD and vinyl box set editions.

Meanwhile, the Stones are preparing to open the doors to their flagship store in London. It'll be situated at 9 Carnaby Street in the Soho area of the city, with fans able to walk in or shop online from September 9.

The Rolling Stones: Goats Head Soup reissue

The Rolling Stones are preparing to reissue their 1973 album Goats Head Soup. Along with the original album, the new version will feature a wealth of bonus content including previously unreleased tracks.View Deal

Rolling Stones: Goats Head Soup Deluxe Edition

CD1 - 2020 Stereo Mix

1. Dancing With Mr D

2. 100 Years Ago

3. Coming Down Again

4. Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)

5. Angie

6. Silver Train

7. Hide Your Love

8. Winter

9. Can You Hear The Music

10. Star Star

CD2 - Rarities & Alternative Mixes

1. Scarlet

2. All The Rage

3. Criss Cross

4. 100 Years Ago (Piano Demo)

5. Dancing With Mr D (Instrumental)

6. Heartbreaker (Instrumental)

7. Hide Your Love (Alternative Mix)

8. Dancing With Mr D (Glyn Johns 1973 Mix)

9. Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker) – (Glyn Johns 1973 Mix)

10. Silver Train (Glyn Johns 1973 Mix)

CD3 - Brussels Affair – Live 1973

1. Brown Sugar

2. Gimme Shelter

3. Happy

4. Tumbling Dice

5. Star Star

6. Dancing With Mr D

7. Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)

8. Angie

9. You Can’t Always Get What You Want

10. Midnight Rambler

11. Honky Tonk Women

12. All Down The Line

13. Rip This Joint

14. Jumpin’ Jack Flash

15. Street Fighting Man



CD4 - Blu-ray

Dolby Atmos, 96kHz/24 bit high resolution stereo, and 96 kHz/24 bit DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1

1. Dancing With Mr D

2. 100 Years Ago

3. Coming Down Again

4. Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)

5. Angie

6. Silver Train

7. Hide Your Love

8. Winter

9. Can You Hear The Music

10. Star Star

+ Original Videos: Dancing With Mr D, Silver Train & Angie