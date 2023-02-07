Mick Fleetwood on the future of Fleetwood Mac: "I think we're done"

Fleetwood Mac drummer and founder Mick Fleetwood says that the death of keyboardist Christine McVie has thrown the future of the band into doubt.

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times (opens in new tab) during Sunday's Grammy Awards Ceremony at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Fleetwood said, "I think right now, I truly think the line in the sand has been drawn with the loss of Chris. I’d say we’re done, but then we’ve all said that before. It’s sort of unthinkable right now."

Fleetwood went on to say that the other members of the band's current line-up are all busy with other projects, and that he might follow suit.

“They all get out and play," he said, "so I’m gonna be doing the same thing, finding people to play with."

Fleetwood paid tribute to McVie at the Grammys, performing her song Bluebird alongside Sheryl Crow and Bonnie Raitt during the ceremony's traditional In Memoriam section.

And to bring the In Memoriam segment to a close, Mick Fleetwood accompanied Sheryl Crow and Bonnie Raitt for a moving cover of ‘Songbird,’ originally written by his late Fleetwood Mac bandmember, Christine McVie #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/93bw7XpQU8February 6, 2023 See more

Last month, Fleetwood shared the eulogy he'd delivered at McVie's memorial service in Malibu.

"The enormity of our loss, the enormity of her passion, the enormity of her talents, and her unshakable sense of grace in the way she handled life’s challenges," he said. "I think she would have been truly amazed at all the attention and celebrations of her music around the world and in total disbelief at the fact they were closing down sporting events to pay tribute to her.

"But that was our Christine. She was a North Country Girl from beginning to end never caring about the fluff. Again, it was our Christina who gifted so much to millions around the world."