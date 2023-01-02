Metallica’s Enter Sandman has passed 1 billion plays on Spotify

By Metal Hammer
published

Metallica’s 1991 classic Enter Sandman joins Spotify’s 1 billion club

Metallica, 2022
(Image credit: Tim Saccenti)

Metallica’s Enter Sandman has become the latest metal song to pass 1 billion plays on Spotify.

The 1991 song, which was the lead single from the band’s self-titled fifth album (aka the Black Album), joins Linkin Park’s In The End and Numb, AC/DC’s Highway To Hell, Back In Black and Thunderstruck and Nirvana’s Smells Like Teen Spirit in Spotify’s 1 billion club,

Metallica also became the most-streamed metal band of 2022, notching up a total of 1.6 billion plays over the last 12 months, with Enter Sandman, Nothing Else Matters and the Stranger Things-assisted Master Of Puppets helping them surpass 2021’s total of 1.3 billion plays.

“You guys have outdone yourselves once again!,” said the band in an Instagram post. “137 million hours of Metallica were streamed on Spotify in 2022, up by more than 20 million hours from last year. Whether you're new to Metallica, or you've been listening for the past 41 years, we'd like to extend a huge ‘THANK YOU’ to the entire Metallica Family.”

Metallica’a new album, 72 Seasons, is released on April 14. 

A post shared by Metallica (@metallica) (opens in new tab)

A photo posted by on

Metal Hammer
Metal Hammer

Founded in 1983, Metal Hammer is the global home of all things heavy. We have breaking news, exclusive interviews with the biggest bands and names in metal, rock, hardcore, grunge and beyond, expert reviews of the lastest releases and unrivalled insider access to metal's most exciting new scenes and movements. No matter what you're into – be it heavy metal, punk, hardcore, grunge, alternative, goth, industrial, djent or the stuff so bizarre it defies classification – you'll find it all here, backed by the best writers in our game.