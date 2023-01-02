Metallica’s Enter Sandman has passed 1 billion plays on Spotify

Metallica’s Enter Sandman has become the latest metal song to pass 1 billion plays on Spotify.

The 1991 song, which was the lead single from the band’s self-titled fifth album (aka the Black Album), joins Linkin Park’s In The End and Numb, AC/DC’s Highway To Hell, Back In Black and Thunderstruck and Nirvana’s Smells Like Teen Spirit in Spotify’s 1 billion club,

Metallica also became the most-streamed metal band of 2022, notching up a total of 1.6 billion plays over the last 12 months, with Enter Sandman, Nothing Else Matters and the Stranger Things-assisted Master Of Puppets helping them surpass 2021’s total of 1.3 billion plays.

“You guys have outdone yourselves once again!,” said the band in an Instagram post. “137 million hours of Metallica were streamed on Spotify in 2022, up by more than 20 million hours from last year. Whether you're new to Metallica, or you've been listening for the past 41 years, we'd like to extend a huge ‘THANK YOU’ to the entire Metallica Family.”

Metallica’a new album, 72 Seasons, is released on April 14.

