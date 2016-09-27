Metallica's Cliff Burton inspired by cop show Barney Miller

Cliff Burton was inspired to take up the bass guitar by the theme music for comedy cop show Barney Miller, his father Ray has revealed.

On the 30th anniversary of Burton’s death in a tour bus accident at the age 24, Cliff’s family have set up a Facebook page where fans can pay tribute to the late Metallica bassist.

And his father Ray has recorded a video remembering his son’s early path in to music.

The death of his brother Scott led Cliff to learn a musical instrument and it was the Barney Miller music that got him hooked on the bass.

Ray Burton says: “Cliff’s older brother Scott, who was 16 at the time, died of a brain aneurysm. Shortly after Scott died, Cliff came to his mother and me and asked if he could take up playing the bass guitar.

“The reason he liked the bass guitar was the Barney Miller show, a comedy cop show, which started off with a bass solo. And Cliff just loved that bass solo and he wanted to get the same sound that was in that show.”

Ray also discusses how Cliff became friends with Mike Bordin, who would go on to play drums with Faith No More.

The accident which claimed Burton’s life took place in Sweden on September 27, 1986.

Metallica’s first managers Jon and Marsha Zazula remember the young bassist in a feature published by TeamRock today.

