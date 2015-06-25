Metallica won't overdo their anniversaries

Metallica don’t want to spend too much time celebrating career anniversaries, says drummer Lars Ulrich.

The thrash icons’ 35th year in existence is looming – but after they celebrated their 30th, he doesn’t want to focus on the milestone.

Ulrich tells Billboard: “When you’ve been a band as long as we have, you can find an anniversary in anything.

“In 2011 we celebrated our 30th with a week’s worth of concerts in San Francisco for our fan club. But you’ve got to be careful. You don’t wave the flag continuously for old laurels, things you’ve done way in your past.”

He adds: “It’s tricky to find the right balance between looking into the future and celebrating the past.

“As active as we’ve been over the years, you can find a celebration in almost anything. So we kind of shy away from doing too much of that.”

Metallica continue work on their 10th album, and return to the UK in August for the Reading and Leeds festivals, among other touring commitments:

Aug 01: Lollapalooza, IL

Aug 20: Bergenhus Fortress, Norway

Aug 22: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden

Aug 25: St Petersburg SKK Arena, Russia

Aug 27: Moscow Olimpiyskiy Arena, Russia

Aug 29: Reading Festival, UK

Aug 30: Leeds Festival, UK

Sep 14: Quebec City Colisee Pepsi, QC

Sep 16: Quebec City Centre Videotron, QC

Sep 19: Rock In Rio, Brazil