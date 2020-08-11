Metallica wind the clock back to 2004 - as they confirm Howard Stern appearance

Metallica have once again raided the archives for the latest instalment of their Metallica Mondays series.

For the 21st episode, the band have gone back to their show at Munich's Olympiastadion on June 13, 2004 – a stop on their Madly In Anger With The World tour where they were supported by Slipknot.

Metallica have also confirmed they’ll be joining The Howard Stern Show tomorrow night (August 12) on SiriusXM and the Howard Stern website.

Metallica say: “Our great friend, and ever loyal Metallica supporter, Howard Stern, has invited us to pay a virtual visit to his show this Wednesday, August 12.

“It’s going to be yet another first during this very unusual time as we’ll be hanging in Northern California at HQ and chatting with Howard while he’s camped out in his home studio.

“In between the banter we’re going to fire up the amps, get behind the drums and beam a few songs live to Howard as well. Tune in for lots of conversation and some morning metal!”

Earlier this week, Metallica announced details of their first show of 2020.

The band will take part in the Encore Drive-In Nights series, playing a full set near their California HQ, with the performance screened at drive-ins and outdoor theatres across North America for one night only on August 29.

And, on August 28, Metallica will release S&M2 on 2CD, 4LP, collectible coloured vinyl, Blu-ray, a Deluxe Box set – and as a Fifth Member exclusive Super Deluxe Box, which is limited to just 500 copies.

Metallica previously released Nothing Else Matters and All Within My Hands from S&M2.

Metallica: S&M2

Metallica's two landmark shows with the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra from September 2019 are documented on this new live release. The concerts were lined up to mark 20 years since the original S&M album.View Deal

Metallica: S&M2

Set 1

1. The Ecstasy Of Gold

2. The Call Of Ktulu

3. For Whom The Bell Tolls

4. The Day That Never Comes

5. The Memory Remains

6. Confusion

7. Moth Into Flame

8. The Outlaw Torn

9. No Leaf Clover

10. Halo On Fire

Set 2

11. Intro To Scythian Suite

12. Scythian Suite Opus 20 II: The Enemy God And The Dance Of The Dark Spirits (by Sergei Prokofiev)

13. Intro To The Iron Foundry

14. The Iron Foundry, Opus 19

15. The Unforgiven III

16. All Within My Hands

17. (Anesthesia) Pulling Teeth

18. Wherever I May Roam

19. One

20. Master Of Puppets

21. Nothing Else Matters

22. Enter Sandman