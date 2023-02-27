Metallica tease new 72 Seasons track through series of TikTok duet videos

With the release of Metallica's new album, 72 Seasons, just a matter of weeks away, the drip feed of new music is picking up the pace of a near constant glug of digital activity.
Shortly after the recent release of their latest song Screaming Suicide last month - and its accompanying behind-the-scenes video – the band appear to be teasing fans with a taste of another new song from the album, which is due April 14 through their own label, Blackened Recordings.
In a series of TikTok videos, the band have built a clip of another new song.
The series began with drummer Lars Ulrich counting in the track. He's then followed by bassist Rob Trujillo, who cranks out his part in his home and is followed around his pet dog who is keen to chomp through his lead. Then it's the turn of frontman James Hetfield who adds some crunch from his cosy wood-panelled home studio.
We're not gamblers by any means, but we'd put good money on Kirk Hammett joining this video tapestry in the coming hours, if not days.
Check the series of clips below.
Metallica kick off their world tour on April 27 at the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam. Their full itinerary is as follows:
Metallica: M72 World Tour
Apr 27, 2023: Amsterdam Johan Cruijff Arena, Netherlands
Apr 29, 2023: Amsterdam Johan Cruijff Arena, Netherlands
May 17, 2023 - Paris FR - Stade de France, France
May 19, 2023 - Paris FR - Stade de France, France
May 26, 2023: Hamburg Volksparkstadion, Germany
May 28, 2023: Hamburg Volksparkstadion, Germany
Jun 08, 2023: Download Festival, UK
Jun 10, 2023: Download Festival, UK
Jun 16, 2023: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden
Jun 18 2023: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden
Aug 04, 2023: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ, USA
Aug 06, 2023: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ, USA
Aug 11, 2023: Montreal Stade Olympique, Canada
Aug 13, 2023: Montreal Stade Olympique, Canada
Aug 18, 2023: Arlington AT&T Stadium, TX, USA
Aug 20, 2023: Arlington AT&T Stadium, TX, USA
Aug 25, 2023: Inglewood SoFi Stadium, CA, USA
Aug 27, 2023: Inglewood SoFi Stadium, CA, USA
Sep 01, 2023: Glendale State Farm Stadium, AZ, USA
Sep 03, 2023: Glendale State Farm Stadium, AZ, USA
Nov 03, 2023: St. Louis The Dome at America’s Center, MO, USA
Nov 05, 2023 St. Louis, The Dome at America’s Center, MO, USA
Nov 10, 2023: Detroit Ford Field, MI, USA
Nov 12, 2023: Detroit Ford Field, MI, USA
May 24, 2024: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany
May 26, 2024 - Munich DE - Olympiastadion, Germany
Jun 07, 2024: Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Finland
Jun 09, 2024: Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Finland
Jun 14, 2024: Copenhagen Parken Stadium, Denmark
Jun 16, 2024: Copenhagen Parken Stadium, Denmark
Jul 05 2024: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland
Jul 07 2024: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland
Jul 12, 2024: Madrid Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano, Spain
Jul 14 2024: Madrid Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano, Spain
Aug 02, 2024: Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA, USA
Aug 04, 2024: Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA, USA
Aug 09, 2024: Chicago Soldier Field, IL, USA
Aug 11, 2024: Chicago Soldier Field, IL, USA
Aug 16, 2024: Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, MN, USA
Aug 18, 2024: Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, MN, USA
Aug 23. 2024: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, Canada
Aug 25, 2024: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, Canada
Aug 30, 2024: Seattle Lumen Field, WA, USA
Sep 01, 2024: Seattle Lumen Field, WA, USA
Sep 20, 2024: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico
Sep 22, 2024: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico
Sep 27, 2024: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico
Sep 29, 2024: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico
Support acts at various shows on the tour include Pantera, Greta Van Fleet, Mammoth WVH, Ice Nine Kills, Architects, and Five Finger Death Punch.
