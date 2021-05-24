Metallica tease ‘Black Album’ reissue, reveal one-off ‘Metallica Monday’ benefit

It looks like Metallica will be reissuing the ‘Black Album’ later this year for its 30th anniversary.

On May 21 the band posted a clip of a 1992 live performance of Wherever I May Roam from San Diego on Instagram, tagging the post with the hashtag ‘BlackAlbum2021?’

Given that the quartet have already released deluxe reissues of Kill Em All, Ride The Lightning, Master Of Puppets and …And Justice For All in recent years, an expanded reissue of Metallica, which will celebrate its 30th birthday on August 12, 2021, would make perfect sense.



Know the world over as the ‘Black Album’, Metallica has sold over 30 million copies worldwide, and spent a remarkable 580 (non-consecutive) weeks on the Billboard 200 chart in America, an achievement bettered only by one other studio album in history, Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side Of The Moon.

A post shared by Metallica (@metallica) A photo posted by on

In other Metallica news, the group are reviving their ‘Metallica Monday’ series tonight (May 24) for one night only, to benefit their own All Within My Hands Foundation.

“In honor of Month of Giving, we are bringing #MetallicaMondays back for a special one-off event benefiting the All Within My Hands foundation's annual Month of Giving,” the group say on YouTube, as the introduction to a show filmed at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska on September 6, 2018.

You can see the gig’s setlist, and videos from the show, at metallica.com