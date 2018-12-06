Metallica share their acoustic version of Disposable Heroes

Metallica have released a video showcasing their acoustic version of their 1986 track Disposable Heroes.

The song will appear on the band’s upcoming album Helping Hands… Live & Acoustic At The Masonic, which was recorded early last month, with the event organised in aid of their All Within My Hands Foundation.

The record will launch on February 1 on limited edition 140g coloured vinyl through independent record stores.

Proceeds will be donated to All Within My Hands, with the release spread over two discs and was mixed by Greg Fidelman and mastered for vinyl by Reuben Cohen at Bernie Grundman Mastering.

The album will also be made available through digital and streaming platforms.

The acoustic performance was the culmination of a charity auction, with the band previously checking in to say that they raised $1.3 million.

Metallica said: “Those resources will be used to work with our partners at Feeding America and the American Association of Community Colleges. Thank you for your continued support and enjoy the holidays!”

Metallica will return to the UK and Europe on the next leg of their WorldWired tour from May next year.

Metallica: Helping Hands… Live & Acoustic at The Masonic

Side A

1. Disposable Heroes

2. When A Blind Man Cries

3. The Unforgiven

Side B

1. Please Don’t Judas Me

2. Turn the Page

Side C

1. Bleeding Me

2. Veteran Of The Psychic Wars

3. Nothing Else Matters

Side D

1. All Within My Hands

2. Enter Sandman

3. The Four Horsemen

4. Hardwired

Metallica WorldWired UK and European stadium tour

May 01: Lisbon Estádio do Restelo, Portugal

May 03: Madrid Valdebebas, Spain

May 05: Barcelona Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Spain

May 08: Milan San Siro Hippodrome, Italy

May 10: Zürich Letzigrund, Switzerland

May 12: Paris Stade De France, France

Jun 08: Dublin Slane Castle, Ireland

Jun 11: Amsterdam Johan Cruijff Arena, Netherlands

Jun 13: Cologne RheinEnergieStadion, Germany

Jun 16: Brussels Koning Boudewijnstadion, Belgium

Jun 18: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK

Jun 20: London Twickenham Stadium, UK

Jul 06: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany

Jul 09: Gothenburg Ullevi, Sweden

Jul 11: Copenhagen Telia Parken, Denmark

Jul 13: Trondheim Granåsen, Norway

Jul 16: Hameenlinna Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto, Finland

Jul 18: Tartu, Raadi Airport, Estonia

Jul 21: Moscow Luzhniki Stadium, Russia

Aug 14: Bucharestv Arena Națională, Romania

Aug 16: Vienna Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Austria

Aug 18: Prague Airport Letnany, Czech Republic

Aug 21: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland

Aug 23: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany

Aug 25: Mannheim Maimarktgelande, Germany