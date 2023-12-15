Watch fan-filmed footage of Metallica’s first-ever Saudi Arabia show

Metallica played their first-ever Saudi Arabia show at the Soundstorm festival in Riyadh last night (December 14).

The band played a 16-song set at the event, which included classics like Enter Sandman and Master Of Puppets alongside two songs from new album 72 Seasons: Too Far Gone? and Lux Æterna.

Read the full setlist and watch fan-filmed footage of the concert below.

Metallica’s Saudi Arabia concert was announced on November 27 and was expected to mark the first time an international metal band ever played the country. However, technical death metal band Cryptopsy pipped the Four Horsemen to the post by playing a show at​​ Syrup Stage, Riyadh, on December 1.

A spokesperson for Heavy Arab Entertainment commented (as reported by Metal Injection): “We take immense pride in pioneering the organization of the first-ever international metal band in Saudi Arabia, and we are incredibly honored to have Cryptopsy, alongside [support bands] Creative Waste and Necrosin, marking a significant milestone in the history of the Saudi metal scene.

“Our commitment to promise and deliver, even in the face of imperfections, has truly been the driving force behind this milestone for the scene. Above all, our personal biggest achievement is finally providing a platform for our local metal bands to share the stage with their idols and major influences right here in their homeland. Every one of our bands has played an integral role as participants, co-creators, and enablers in realizing our collective vision to firmly establish Saudi Arabia on the global metal music map.”

The first large-scale metal show in Saudi Arabia was played by native band Immortal Pain on October 21, 2022.

Metallica will continue to perform in support of 72 Seasons in May, when they return to mainland Europe as part of the M72 tour. The tour sees the band play two shows at every city they visit, with no songs repeated.

Metallica setlist – Soundstorm festival, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, December 14

Creeping Death

For Whom The Bell Tolls

Wherever I May Roam

The Memory Remains

Lux Æterna

Too Far Gone? (followed by Kirk & Rob doodle)

Fade To Black

Fuel

Orion

Nothing Else Matters

Sad But True

The Unforgiven

Seek & Destroy

One

Master Of Puppets

Enter Sandman