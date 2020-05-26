Metallica revisit 2014 By Request tour in latest Metallica Mondays video

Metallica have gone back in time to 2014 in the latest episode of their Metallica Mondays series.

This week’s stop-off is at the Estadio Nacional in Lima, Peru, on March 20, 2014 – the third night of the Metallica By Request Tour.

Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich says: “The order of the day was a setlist by request, and you: our friends, our fans, our family… you voted, we heard you and you picked the setlist. Crazy cool.

“The setlist was bonkers. Well how bonkers was it? I won’t tell you the setlist other than there are a few toe-tapping favourites in there, but what makes the setlist so unique is the fact it was quite possibly the nuttiest setlist of the By Request tour.

“No Nothing Else Matters, no Sad But True, no For Whom The Bell Tolls. What was really cool was that the voting was 100% transparent. So you and us could always see what songs were in contention.”

Watch the full performance below.

Earlier this month, Metallica announced their Month Of Giving charity drive in association with their All Within My Hands Foundation.

The band are also selling a range of items on their online store which are marked with the tag ‘Month Of Giving’. Proceeds from sales of these items, which include t-shirts, caps, hoodies and more, will go to parter organisations throughout May.

