Metallica launch Month Of Giving charity drive

Metallica have announced that May will be dedicated to a special Month Of Giving charity drive.

In 2018 and 2019, the band encouraged fans to help out at their local food banks as part of their annual Day Of Service through their All Within My Hands foundation, but with the coronavirus pandemic continuing to affect communities, Metallica have decided to widen the project.

The band say: “In more typical times, we would be hosting our All Within My Hands Day Of Service at local food banks across the country this month, but this year is different.

“Inspired by #GivingTuesdayNow, we decided to make May our Month Of Giving, to do our part in meeting the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19.

“Rather than focusing on one campaign this year, every Tuesday throughout May we will spotlight a different organisation we are supporting through our All Within My Hands grants for COVID-19 relief.

“Each week we will share with you what these organisations do and show you how you can chip in.”

Metallica are also selling a range of items on their online store which are marked with the tag ‘Month Of Giving’. Proceeds from sales of these items, which include t-shirts, caps, hoodies and more, will go to parter organisations throughout May.

Metallica add: “Week one kicks off with Feeding America. All Within My Hands reached out to our partner food banks across the United States and asked them what, in their own words, they need most at each location.”

Earlier this week, Metallica shared the latest instalment in their Metallica Mondays series, which looked back to their House Of Vans show from London in 2016.