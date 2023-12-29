Metallica release official footage of Master of Puppets performance from Saudi Arabia show

Metallica have released pro-shot footage of a second track from their recent show in Saudi Arabia.

The thrash icons have released the video of their performance of Master of Puppets. They previously released footage of their performance of The Unforgiven from the same show.

Metallica played at the Soundstorm Festival in Riyadh earlier this month, their first live show in the Kingdom where public entertainment events were banned until 2016.

The band's setlist from the Soundstorm Festival was as follows:

01. Creeping Death

02. For Whom The Bell Tolls

03. Wherever I May Roam

04. The Memory Remains

05. Lux Æterna

06. Too Far Gone?

07. Fade To Black

08. Fuel

09. Orion

10. Nothing Else Matters

11. Sad But True

12. The Unforgiven

13. Seek & Destroy

14. One

15. Master Of Puppets

16. Enter Sandman

James Hetfield and co will launch the mainland European leg of their ongoing M72 tour in May. The tour sees the band play two shows at many of the cities they visit, with no songs repeated, alongside several one-off festival dates. Te full schedule is posted below.

Metallica released their 11th album, 72 Seasons, earlier this year via Blackened.

Metallica: M72 World Tour 2024

May 24: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany

May 26: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany

May 29: Milan I-Days Festival, Italy

Jun 01: Vienna Racino Rocks Festival, Austria

Jun 07: Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Finland

Jun 09: Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Finland

Jun 14: Copenhagen Parken Stadium, Denmark

Jun 16: Copenhagen Parken Stadium, Denmark

Jun 26: Oslo Tons Of Rock Festival, Norway

Jun 29: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jul 05: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland

Jul 07: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland

Jul 12: Madrid Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano, Spain

Jul 14: Madrid Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano, Spain

Aug 02: Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA, USA

Aug 04: Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA, USA

Aug 09: Chicago Soldier Field, IL, USA

Aug 11: Chicago Soldier Field, IL, USA

Aug 16: Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, MN, USA

Aug 18: Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, MN, USA

Aug 23: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, Canada

Aug 25: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, Canada

Aug 30: Seattle Lumen Field, WA, USA

Sep 01: Seattle Lumen Field, WA, USA

Sep 20: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Sep 22: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Sep 27: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Sep 29: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Tickets are on sale now.