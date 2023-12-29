Metallica release official footage of Master of Puppets performance from Saudi Arabia show

Metallica have released pro-shot footage of a second track from their recent show in Saudi Arabia.
The thrash icons have released the video of their performance of Master of Puppets. They previously released footage of their performance of The Unforgiven from the same show.
Metallica played at the Soundstorm Festival in Riyadh earlier this month, their first live show in the Kingdom where public entertainment events were banned until 2016.
The band's setlist from the Soundstorm Festival was as follows:
01. Creeping Death
02. For Whom The Bell Tolls
03. Wherever I May Roam
04. The Memory Remains
05. Lux Æterna
06. Too Far Gone?
07. Fade To Black
08. Fuel
09. Orion
10. Nothing Else Matters
11. Sad But True
12. The Unforgiven
13. Seek & Destroy
14. One
15. Master Of Puppets
16. Enter Sandman
James Hetfield and co will launch the mainland European leg of their ongoing M72 tour in May. The tour sees the band play two shows at many of the cities they visit, with no songs repeated, alongside several one-off festival dates. Te full schedule is posted below.
Metallica released their 11th album, 72 Seasons, earlier this year via Blackened.
Metallica: M72 World Tour 2024
May 24: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany
May 26: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany
May 29: Milan I-Days Festival, Italy
Jun 01: Vienna Racino Rocks Festival, Austria
Jun 07: Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Finland
Jun 09: Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Finland
Jun 14: Copenhagen Parken Stadium, Denmark
Jun 16: Copenhagen Parken Stadium, Denmark
Jun 26: Oslo Tons Of Rock Festival, Norway
Jun 29: Clisson Hellfest, France
Jul 05: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland
Jul 07: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland
Jul 12: Madrid Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano, Spain
Jul 14: Madrid Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano, Spain
Aug 02: Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA, USA
Aug 04: Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA, USA
Aug 09: Chicago Soldier Field, IL, USA
Aug 11: Chicago Soldier Field, IL, USA
Aug 16: Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, MN, USA
Aug 18: Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, MN, USA
Aug 23: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, Canada
Aug 25: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, Canada
Aug 30: Seattle Lumen Field, WA, USA
Sep 01: Seattle Lumen Field, WA, USA
Sep 20: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico
Sep 22: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico
Sep 27: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico
Sep 29: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico