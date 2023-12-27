Metallica launch official pro-shot video of The Unforgiven from Saudi Arabian show

Metal giants Metallica have released official, pro-shot footage of The Unforgiven, filmed during their performance at the Soundstorm Festival in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, earlier this month.

The show was Metallica's first live show in the Kingdom – where public entertainment events were banned until 2016 – although the band made their Middle Eastern debut as long ago as 2013, when the Vacation Tour dropped by the du Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

At the Soundstorm Festival – part of a series of state-sponsored events falling under the 'Riyadh Season' banner – Metallica were joined by a cast of international stars including Black Eyed Peas, Calvin Harris, David Guetta, Swedish House Mafia, Wiz Khalifa and 50 Cent. Metallica were originally earmarked to become the first Western metal act to perform in the country, but Canadian technical death metal band Cryptopsy got there first after playing a show at the Syrup Stage, Riyadh, on December 1.

Metallica will return to the road in May, when they embark on the mainland European leg of their ongoing M72 tour. The tour sees the band play two shows at many of the cities they visit (with no songs repeated) alongside several one-off festival dates. Full schedule below.

Metallica: M72 World Tour 2024

May 24: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany

May 26: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany

May 29: Milan I-Days Festival, Italy

Jun 01: Vienna Racino Rocks Festival, Austria

Jun 07: Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Finland

Jun 09: Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Finland

Jun 14: Copenhagen Parken Stadium, Denmark

Jun 16: Copenhagen Parken Stadium, Denmark

Jun 26: Oslo Tons Of Rock Festival, Norway

Jun 29: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jul 05: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland

Jul 07: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland

Jul 12: Madrid Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano, Spain

Jul 14: Madrid Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano, Spain

Aug 02: Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA, USA

Aug 04: Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA, USA

Aug 09: Chicago Soldier Field, IL, USA

Aug 11: Chicago Soldier Field, IL, USA

Aug 16: Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, MN, USA

Aug 18: Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, MN, USA

Aug 23: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, Canada

Aug 25: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, Canada

Aug 30: Seattle Lumen Field, WA, USA

Sep 01: Seattle Lumen Field, WA, USA

Sep 20: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Sep 22: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Sep 27: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Sep 29: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Tickets are on sale now.