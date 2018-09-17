Metallica release Lady Justice Pop! Vinyl figure

Metallica have announced that a Lady Justice Pop! Vinyl figure is being released to coincide with their ...And Justice For All anniversary celebrations.

The figure shows Lady Justice in white and grey, taken from the cover of their 1988 album ...And Justice For All. In one hand she holds a sword, in the other are scales overflowing with dollar bills – which have been coloured green on the vinyl figure.

Metallica are celebrating the 30th anniversary of ...And Justice For All with a special remastered box set and their own Blackened whiskey, named after the opening track on the album.

The Lady Justice Pop! Vinyl is available to pre-order now.