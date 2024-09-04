“Bass solo, take one”: Watch Metallica’s new (Anesthesia) Pulling Teeth music video, featuring never-before-seen photos of Cliff Burton

Metallica have released a music video for 1983 Cliff Burton bass solo (Anesthesia) Pulling Teeth.

The Kill ’Em All instrumental’s new clip, released yesterday (September 3), features never-before-seen photographs of the late Burton. They were taken by photographer Russ Marino in 1985 and ’86, shortly before Burton died in a bus crash in September ’86, aged 24.

Metallica comment: “We recently acquired hundreds of photos shot by late photographer Russ Marino in Detroit and Chicago in 1985 and 1986. While a few of the photos got the print treatment in magazines back in the ’80s, the vast majority, many of which are alternate images from the same shoot, are seeing daylight for the first time.”

The band continue: “Clark Eddy, whose name you may recognize from the credits of several other Metalli-projects, edited a new music video for (Anesthesia) Pulling Teeth featuring some of the more electric moments and portraits.”

The video has been released to promote Orion: A Tribute To Cliff Burton, an online exhibition held on the Metallica website dedicated to the late bassist. Metallica say: “Visit the Metallica Black Box at Metallica.com to check out Orion: A Tribute To Cliff Burton, an exhibit dedicated to honoring the man and musician’s life and legacy.

“Including photos, images, and video from the past alongside newly conducted interviews, we hope this collection helps you connect with Cliff in a larger way than before.

“A huge thanks to the Burton family and friends for helping us celebrate Cliff this way.”

Burton was approached to join Metallica in 1982, after band leaders James Hetfield (vocals/guitars) and Lars Ulrich (drums), saw the bassist soloing with his former band Trauma. The solo he was performing was later re-adapted as (Anesthesia) Pulling Teeth. Burton would play on Metallica’s first three albums – Kill ’Em All (1983), Ride The Lightning (1984) and Master Of Puppets (1986) – and was replaced shortly after his death by Jason Newsted.

Metallica have just wrapped up a tour of North America and will play four live dates in Mexico City from September 20 to 29. Details below.

Metallica: (Anesthesia) â€“ Pulling Teeth (Metallica Black Box Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

Sep 20: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Sep 22: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Sep 27: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Sep 29: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico