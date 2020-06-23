Metallica plunder two video tapes for latest concert video... and unearth a classic

Metallica have broadcast the latest instalment in their Metallica Mondays concert series.

The band have been hand-picking some of their favourite performances from down through the years to keep fans entertained during the lockdown.

Last night – or earlier this morning depending where you are in the world – the band went back to their European Vacation Tour in 2008 and their set at Auditorio John Lennon in Madrid.

The 18-track setlist is one for the ages, with tracks including Ride The Lightning, Harvester Of Sorrow, Wherever I May Roam, …And Justice For All, Whiplash, Last Caress and Fade To Black played on the night.

To get their hands on the footage, Metallica had to dust off two video tapes that were buried in their vaults.

Metallica Mondays are streamed on both the band’s YouTube and Facebook channels at 8pm ET (1am BST), with fans able to donate cash live to Metallica’s All Within My Hands foundation during the stream.

Meanwhile, Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo has spoken about how he and guitarist Kirk Hammett came up with their famous live ‘doodles’.

The bassist and guitarist play mini-jams every night on their WorldWired tour – songs which are closely associated with each city they play in.

To see and hear every ‘doodle’ that Trujillo and Hammett have played so far – check out our interactive Metallica Doodle Map.

Metallica: Auditorio John Lennon 2008 setlist

1. Creeping Death

2. Fuel

3. Ride The Lightning

4. Harvester Of Sorrow

5. Bleeding Me

6. Wherever I May Roam

7. Devil’s Dance

8. …And Justice For All

9. Fade To Black

10. Master Of Puppets

11. Whiplash

12. Nothing Else Matters

13. Sad But True

14. One

15. Enter Sandman

16. Last Caress

17. So What

18. Seek & Destroy