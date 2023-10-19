"Burn, Indio, burn!" Watch fiery, pro-shot footage of Metallica smashing out Fuel in style at Power Trip Festival

Unless you were in a self-imposed heavy metal exile, you probably noticed that the world's first Power Trip Festival took place earlier this month. Held over three blockbuster days at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California from October 6-8, it united six of the biggest and most influential metal and hard rock bands in history, with AC/DC, Guns N' Roses, Iron Maiden, Tool, Judas Priest and Metallica all playing ecstatically received sets across the weekend.

Now, the first pro-shot footage from the festival has been released courtesy of Metallica, who have uploaded their raucous rendition of Reload classic Fuel in full. Featuring the metal titans on imperious form, you can watch it for yourself below.

Metallica made headlines soon after the festival after vocalist/rhythm guitarist James Hetfield and lead guitarist Kirk Hammett were spotted near the front row of the Power Trip crowd rocking out to Judas Priest. Speaking on official Metallica podcast The Metallica Report, Hetfield revealed his joy at being able to appreciate one of his favourite bands from the best seat in the house.

“I just kind of realised that we’re down in the very front, looking up," he said. "You got Rob Halford riding out on a motorcycle, and there’s fans behind us, looking at us. They’re watching us enjoy that. How cool! I guess that’s pretty cool, you know, but we’re fans at the end of the day. We wanted to be in the mix and see it. So it’s been a fantastic weekend.”

Metallica played as part of their mammoth 72 Seasons world tour, which is set to continue well into next year.

Metallica Power Trip Setlist October 8 2023

Whiplash

Creeping Death

For Whom The Bell Tolls

Enter Sandman

Lux Æterna

Too Far Gone?

"Desert Jam"

Fade To Black

Fuel

Orion

Nothing Else Matters

Sad But True

The Day That Never Comes

Hardwired

Seek & Destroy

One

Master Of Puppets