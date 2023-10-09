"These bands are responsible for what Metallica are." Metallica bring Power Trip festival to a close on a colossal high

You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

Power Trip might be the world's biggest metal party, but it couldn't be without the presence of the genre's biggest band. Following some of the biggest and best bands in rock and metal, Metallica pull out all the stops to ensure that the final set of the weekend is truly legend-worthy.

Having spent much of the year splitting their appearances (and setlists) between two shows, Papa Het and co. trim the fat for a powerful, barnstorming vision of just how incendiary they can still be. “We're gonna have some fun tonight,” James Hetfield says with a cackle, and he's not wrong. In spite of the stifling heat, it truly is full speed or nothin' as the band kick off with Whiplash, the opening shot for an exhilirating thrill-ride as classics Creeping Death, For Whom The Bell Tolls and Enter Sandman follow in quick procession.

The fact Sandman is so early in the set is indicative of just how fired-up Metallica are tonight, and as Hetfield admits the band have been watching the other headline sets, it's not hard to see why. "These bands are responsible for what Metallica are," he says, ever the adoring fan.

It's not just rose-tinted nostalgia that powers the Metallica set tonight either: Lux Æterna and Too Far Gone? pop up from the 72 Seasons record, nitrus-boosted ragers that show the band are still a searing creative force.

Robert Trujillo introduces a "Desert Jam" that gives the band chance to take their foot off the pedal, cooling down enough for a titanic rendition of Fade To Black, Hetfield introducing the track as one "written about suicide." "If you’re feeling the darkness, talk to your friends, please," he implores. "You're all part of the Metallica family and we love you."

That love goes two ways, of course: the crowd are roaring along in fine spirits throughout the set, headbanging and rushing to the barriers to get pictures and videos of the triumphant closing offering. Even with the stifling heat, the band break out an impressive amount of pyro for Fuel, only topped by the stage-wide explosions that signal the introduction of One.

All-in, it's a powerful display of Metallica at their very best, a mixture of world-conquering anthems, neck-snapping thrash and heartfelt ballads delivered by a band who seem genuinely delighted to be on-stage and following some of the biggest acts in the business. Instrumental Orion showcases just how tight their musicianship is, and even with the occasional fuck up - Kirk Hammett only half-joking when he blames the heat for a fumbled Nothing Else Matters intro - it's a set that should please old school fans and newcomers alike.

With a final taste of shock'n'awe thanks to the utterly colossal Master Of Puppets, Metallica bring the world's biggest metal party to a close on an almighty high, still the ruling kings of a genre they took to new commercial heights over 30 years ago. If you were there, you already know, and if you weren't: these bands won't last forever, but memories of experiences like this surely will. Don't miss your chance.

Metallica Setlist Power Trip 8 October 2023

Whiplash

Creeping Death

For Whom The Bell Tolls

Enter Sandman

Lux Æterna

Too Far Gone?

"Desert Jam"

Fade To Black

Fuel

Orion

Nothing Else Matters

Sad But True

The Day That Never Comes

Hardwired

Seek & Destroy

One

Master Of Puppets