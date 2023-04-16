Metallica launch official videos for three more songs from 72 Seasons

Metallica have launched videos for Shadows Follow, Room Of Mirrors and Sleepwalk My Life Away. All three songs are taken from new album 72 Seasons, which was released on Friday, and join an ever-growing list of tracks from the album that now have accompanying visuals.

The animated videos for Shadows Follow and Room Of Mirrors were directed by Tristan Zammit, best known for working on films for rap musicians like XXXTentacion, Little Yachty and Denzel Curry, who comments on YouTube, "I hope everyone loves this! Thank you to Metallica for letting me create this! Greatest band of all time."

The clip for Sleepwalk My Life Away was directed by Tim Saccenti, the man behind last year's Lux Æterna video. Saccenti has previously worked with the likes of Korn, Depeche Mode and Run The Jewels.

Last week Metallica announced that their upcoming M72 World Tour shows at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX, are to be broadcast live in cinemas worldwide on Friday, August 18 and Sunday, August 20. The band will be performing two completely different sets over the course of the two shows, with no songs repeated. Ticket details will be announced shortly.

The band have also confirmed that the M72 tour will feature a new in-the-round stage set, with the band's iconic "snake pit" relocated to the centre of the stage, giving fans lucky enough to get tickets a 360-degree view of the show. The tour kicks on April 27 at the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam. Full dates below.

Metallica: M72 World Tour 2023

Apr 27: Amsterdam Johan Cruijff Arena, Netherlands

Apr 29: Amsterdam Johan Cruijff Arena, Netherlands

May 17: Paris Stade de France, France

May 19: Paris Stade de France, France

May 26: Hamburg Volksparkstadion, Germany

May 28: Hamburg Volksparkstadion, Germany

Jun 08: Download Festival, UK

Jun 10: Download Festival, UK

Jun 16: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden

Jun 18: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden

Aug 04: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ, USA

Aug 06: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ, USA

Aug 11: Montreal Stade Olympique, Canada

Aug 13: Montreal Stade Olympique, Canada

Aug 18: Arlington AT&T Stadium, TX, USA

Aug 20: Arlington AT&T Stadium, TX, USA

Aug 25: Inglewood SoFi Stadium, CA, USA

Aug 27: Inglewood SoFi Stadium, CA, USA

Sep 01: Glendale State Farm Stadium, AZ, USA

Sep 03: Glendale State Farm Stadium, AZ, USA

Nov 03: St. Louis The Dome at America’s Center, MO, USA

Nov 05: St. Louis, The Dome at America’s Center, MO, USA

Nov 10: Detroit Ford Field, MI, USA

Nov 12: Detroit Ford Field, MI, USA

Metallica: M72 World Tour 2024

May 24: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany

May 26: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany

Jun 07: Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Finland

Jun 09: Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Finland

Jun 14: Copenhagen Parken Stadium, Denmark

Jun 16: Copenhagen Parken Stadium, Denmark

Jul 05: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland

Jul 07: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland

Jul 12: Madrid Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano, Spain

Jul 14: Madrid Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano, Spain

Aug 02: Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA, USA

Aug 04: Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA, USA

Aug 09: Chicago Soldier Field, IL, USA

Aug 11: Chicago Soldier Field, IL, USA

Aug 16: Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, MN, USA

Aug 18: Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, MN, USA

Aug 23: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, Canada

Aug 25: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, Canada

Aug 30: Seattle Lumen Field, WA, USA

Sep 01: Seattle Lumen Field, WA, USA

Sep 20: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Sep 22: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Sep 27: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Sep 29: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico