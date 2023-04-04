Metallica's 72 Seasons: the full story is told in the new issue of Classic Rock

These days, the release of new Metallica music to the world is A. Very. Big. Deal. To share a little ‘inside baseball’ story, just getting our writer to hear 72 Seasons ahead of our cover interview involved planes, trains and automobiles. And a surreptitious meeting. Probably under the cover of darkness… It was worth the wait, though, as Lars, Kirk and Rob spilled the beans on the state of the Metalli-nation in 2023.

This month we also collar the inestimable and unstoppable Ian Hunter for the Classic Rock Interview; spent some time at Abbey Road Studios with Def Leppard while they were working on their orchestral album; talk to a cast of thousands (well, almost) to tell the 50-years-and-counting tale of Kansas; chat to Ian Anderson about the end of the world and other things; pay tribute to the late, great Gary Rossington, the last original member of Lynyrd Skynrd, who sadly passed away shortly before we went to press. And there’s much, much more.

Features

Metallica

Stranger things: in their 40-plus years Metallica have gone from being a cult metal band to a commercial juggernaut and a household name. But even with new album 72 Seasons ready to storm charts worldwide they’re still angry, still insecure.

Ian Hunter

He’s older than rock’n’roll itself, and back with an all-star cast on his new album on Sun Records. Here he talks to CR about working with Jeff Beck and Taylor Hawkins, punk rock, Alex Harvey, David Bowie, and sex and drugs in the 70s. This is what he’s here for.

Jethro Tull

The second new Jethro Tull album in two years, Rökflöte, explores Ragnarök, the Norse interpretation of the apocalypse. So naturally, we spoke to Ian Anderson about the end of the world.

DeWolff

Some bands are retro. Some bands are very retro. Dutch trio DeWolff take that to the max in everything they do, looking back for inspiration and feeding it into something new.

Def Leppard

Next month Def Leppard release Drastic Symphonies, reworked classic Leps tracks accompanied by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. They invited us to Abbey Road Studios to watch it take shape.

Kansas

After a career peppered with notable successes – and a fair few line-up changes and fall-outs – in the mid-80s Kansas came close to being dead and buried. But, taking the advice of their most famous song title, they picked themselves up and carried on.

Regulars

The Dirt

We say goodbye to Gary Rossington, and stars pay tribute; get ready for Record Store Day; Kiss confirm last ever shows. Welcome back dEUS and Last In Line. Say hello to Elles Bailey and Doomsday Outlaw. Say goodbye to Gary Rossington, Burt Bacharach, David Lindley, Michael Rhodes.

The Stories Behind The Songs: Richard Marx

He only recorded Hazard to prove people wrong and he considered it his worst ever song. So just how did the AOR singer’s global smash hit come about?

Q&A: Joey Tempest

Celebrating their 40th anniversary with a tour, documentary, and new music, Europe’s singer reflects on the band and that song.

Six Things You Need To Know About... Inspector Cluzo

Environmentally-friendly French farming is a proving ground we didn’t predict, but blues rock has always been rooted (geddit?) in the country.

The Hot List

We look at some of the essential new rock tracks you need to hear and the artists to have on your radar. This month they include Starbenders, Black Spiders, Austin Gold, Chris Shiflett, The Cadillac Three, The Karman Line, Gyasi, Ashes Of Billy and Tigercub.

Reviews

New albums from Metallica, Mudhoney, Saxon, Crown Lands, Joe Bonamassa , Overkill, Floor Jansen, U2, Paul Gilbert, Mike Tramp. Reissues from Pink Floyd, David Bowie, Slade, Pretty Things, Hawkwind, Porcupine Tree, The Police, Linkin Park, Foghat, Wishbone Ash. DVDs, films and books on Pink Floyd, Rolling Stones, Kiss, Goth. Live reviews of ZZ Top, Stone Temple Pilots, Rick Wakeman, Megadeth.

Live

We preview tours by Mike + The Mechanics, Voivod and Where Rivers Meet. Plus gig listings – find out who’s playing where and when.

The Soundtrack Of My Life: Floor Jansen

Nightwish frontwoman Floor Jansen picks her records, artists and gigs that of lasting significance.

