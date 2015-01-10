Metallica guitarist unveils 2nd Fear FestEvil

Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett has unveiled details for the second installment of his annual horror convention Fear FestEvil.

Last year’s inaugural event featured vending, private tours of Kirk’s Crypt, panels, signings, special guest appearances and musical performances by Carcass and Orchid, with Hammett joining Exodus and Death Angel on stage.

The 2015 edition will include a Murder Mystery event, horror memorabilia from Hammett’s extensive personal collection, and live music.

Hammett says: “It has always been my intention that Fear FestEvil events carry both the weird and the loud, and what better way to achieve another extension of what we want to do than eat dinner in a haunted house while solving criminal acts before a weekend of super kick-­ass music.”

The April 10-12 weekend will open with a Murder Mystery Dinner/VIP Party at the legendary Winchester Mystery House in San Jose, California on Friday, April 10.

Guests will dine with Hammett and participate in a classic night of ‘whodunnit’ mystery madness in the mansion, which will feature some very special horror royalty.

Fear FestEvil shifts to the RockBar Theatre on Saturday for two days of live music and a display of Kirk’s Crypt, the guitarist’s collection of horror memorabilia.

Hosted by Jose Mangin of SiriusXM Radio’s Liquid Metal, guests will see live music by Meshuggah, High On Fire, Orchid, Blues Pills, Agnostic Front, and Asada Messiah.

Tickets for Fear FestEvil go on sale Monday, January 12.

Metallica are currently working on the follow-up to 2008’s Death Magnetic.

The band will be honoured by the NHL’s San Jose Sharks, who will host Metallica Night on January 21; the group will return to the UK to headline the Reading and Leeds festivals this summer.