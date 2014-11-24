Metallica end Ferguson stint with Sad But True

Metallica finished their five night residency on Craig Ferguson's Late Late Show by playing Sad But True, following previous choices Hit the Lights, Fuel, For Whom the Bell Tolls and Enter Sandman.

The residency was timed to coincide with the release of the 10th Anniversary Edition of the Some Kind of Monster documentary, which is released today. Ferguson’s final Late Late Show will be on December 19, after which he’ll be replaced by actor and comedian James Corden. “What better way to celebrate Craig’s awesome tenure at CBS than to come and shake the rafters for a whole week,” Lars Ulrich told Rolling Stone after Metallica initially announced their residency.

The band have also recently appeared at gaming convention Blizzconn, and performed for American troops at a military veterans benefit show in Washington DC.