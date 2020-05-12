Metallica celebrate Black album anniversary with 2012 Nova Rock set

The latest episode in the Metallica Mondays series was broadcast last night – or early this morning in you’re in Europe – and saw Metallica revisit 1991’s Black album.

The performance was filmed at Nickelsdorf’s Nova Rock festival in Austria on June 10, 2012 – the final show on the band’s Vacation Tour, which saw them play the record in reverse at a number of European festivals.

Drummer Lars Ulrich explains: “In 2012, we did a bunch of dates all over Europe and played the Black album in its entirety – but instead of playing it front to back, we played in back to front which was cool.

“We started with The Struggle Within and ended with the toe-tapping favourite Enter Sandman.”

The Nova Rock bill that weekend also saw appearances from Slayer, Mastodon, Trivium and Gojira, with Metallica’s epic performance from the festival available to watch below.

Last week, Metallica officially launched their Month Of Giving charity drive in conjunction with their All Within My Hands Foundation.

The band are also selling a range of items on their online store which are marked with the tag ‘Month Of Giving’. Proceeds from sales of these items, which include t-shirts, caps, hoodies and more, will go to parter organisations throughout May.

Metallica: Nova Rock, June 10, 2012

1. Hit The Lights

2. Master Of Puppets

3. The Four Horsemen

4. For Whom The Bell Tolls

5. Hell And Back

6. The Struggle Within

7. My Friend Of Misery

8. The God That Failed

9. Of Wolf And Man

10. Nothing Else Matters

11. Through The Never

12. Don’t Tread On Me

13. Wherever I May Roam

14. The Unforgiven

15. Holier Than Though

16. Sad But True

17. Enter Sandman

18. Fight Fire With Fire

19. One

20. Seek & Destroy