Metallica announce 2022 European tour

Metallica have announced a 2022 European tour.

The Return Of The Summer Vacation tour sees the metal giants playing seven dates in mainland Europe in June and July 2022.

The first date takes place at Copenhagen’s Copenhell festival on June 15, 2022, and runs through to NOS Alive in Lisbon on July 8.

In a statement, the band say: “We have waited far too long to say these words – we’re getting back out there and are finally announcing our return to Europe in 2022! Needless to say, we cannot wait to see all of you once again as our European ’Tallica Family will finally have a chance to reunite in June and July of next year.

“We can’t wait to once again take the stage as part of the time-honored tradition of summer music festivals and we’re excited to see some of our friends, both new and old, at Copenhell, Pinkpop, Firenze Rocks, Prague Rocks, Rock Werchter, Mad Cool, and NOS Alive.”

Metallica have already announced several US tour dates for 2021, including appearances at the Louder Than Life, Aftershock and Welcome To Rockville festivals.

Metallica: The Return Of The Summer Vacation 2022 European tour

Jun 15: Copenhell, Copenhagen, Denmark

Jun 17: Firenze Rocks, Florence, Italy

Jun 19: Prague Rocks, Prague, Czech Republic

Jun 22: Rock Werchter, Werchter, Belgium

Jul 1: Mad Cool, Madrid, Spain

Jul 6: NOS Alive, Lisbon, Portugal