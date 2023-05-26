The Pooper: Metalhead makes six-by-six foot Iron Maiden toilet that's big enough the devil to take a dump in

Last year, the Internet was both delighted and horrified upon discovering the existence of a fan-made Lars Ulrich toilet. If you somehow managed to miss this er, artistic creation, it was exactly as bizarre as you might imagine; a strangely uncanny sculpture of the Metallica sticksman, with a toilet bowl emerging from his clothe-less groin.

The privy was created by one Prince Midnight – the Florida man who previously sparked a similar reaction online following the creation of a guitar made from the skeleton of his dead uncle.

Created as part of his Hellmouth Plumbing Supply brand, the Metallica loo was eventually installed in The Ripley's Believe It Or Not! museum located in Denmark.

Now, it seems that Midnight has conjured up another metal toilet to intrigue us with, with this one created in tribute to British metal legends Iron Maiden. It's not just any ordinary Iron Maiden toilet however (if that's even such a thing), it measures six foot by six foot in diameter, which is one giant toilet indeed.

The lavatory design is based upon Maiden's mascot Eddie, who is garbed in his pharaoh get-up, as featured on the band's Ancient Egypt-inspired artwork for their 1984 album Powerslave. So can we call it a.... Poowerslave?

As Midnight tells us, the Iron Maiden toilet - which took him six months to make - was originally commissioned by a bar, who now allegedly no longer wish to have it installed. While he is now seeking legal avenues to sort out the conflict, the toilet maker is still hoping that another establishment takes it off his hands.

"I am just very devastated by the whole situation. I told him [the bar staff member] that I will be detailing the events and he said I’d hear from his lawyer. After this heated exchange, we both calmed down and he said I could buy it back for $5,000. I got paid $3,000 to make it.

"Alternatively, I think anyone could buy it for that and install it. That’s my ultimate goal. Get it installed as intended. I don’t think he is a bad guy and I believe he originally intended to install it. I just feel like the barriers to doing so are pretty small. I feel that my masterpiece, my personal Mona Lisa, will never be enjoyed by the masses".

Midnight's other recent projects involve a Motorhead urinal, which was built for metal bar Brass Mug in Tampa. In fact, he's even made a mould of it so that he can make more copies, with one already promised to NYC punk artist Alex Heir.

View the Iron Maiden 'Poowerslave' toilet/throne below:

(Image credit: Prince Midnight)