Metalcore darlings Misery Signals announce farewell tour: “It’s time for us to close this chapter of our lives and explore new opportunities individually.”

North American metalcore heroes Misery Signals have announced their farewell tour.

The US/Canadian band, who released cult classic album Of Malice And The Magnum Heart 20 years ago, have announced that they are splitting “to close this chapter of our lives and explore new opportunities individually”.

Before they do, however, they will perform a series of shows across the US and Canada in July, September and October 2024.

The band will be joined on the tour not only by current vocalist Jesse Zaraska, but also former singer Karl Schubach, who replaced Zaraska between 2006 and 2014.

Misery Signals promise “career-spanning sets” where each frontman will perform songs “from their respective Misery Signals albums”.

The band have also stated they plan on adding UK and European dates to the tour, though details of those have not been confirmed at time of publication.

Misery Signals wrote on social media yesterday (April 2): “Misery Signals has been a band for 22 years, essentially half of our lives.

“It’s afforded us the privilege of sharing stages with bands we admire, who have inspired us. We’ve forged lifelong friendships with many we’ve encountered on the road. The responses we’ve received while performing onstage, coupled with the personal sentiments shared with us offstage, have made these 22 years some of the most cherished moments of our collective lives.

“We are eternally grateful for all the support this band has received, and we will never take it for granted. It’s time for us to close this chapter of our lives and explore new opportunities individually. We didn’t want to conclude this journey without giving our supporters a proper chance to say goodbye. The Blood is Forever, Love is Forever Farewell Tour will signify the end of Misery Signals.

“A Farewell Tour wouldn’t feel complete without our brother, Karl Schubach. These final shows will feature career-spanning sets with both Jesse Zaraska and Karl Schubach performing songs from their respective Misery Signals albums. We're eagerly anticipating seeing you all one last time.”

They signed off: “Blood is Forever, Love is Forever - Mis Sigs”

Misery Signals formed in the US state of Wisconsin in 2002. Of Malice…, produced by prog metal polymath Devin Townsend, was released two years later and received critical acclaim.

The band have since released four further albums: Mirrors (2006), Controller (2008), Absent Light (2013) and Ultraviolet (2020).

The announced dates of Misery Signals’ farewell tour are below and tickets go on sale at 10am local time today (April 3).

(Image credit: Misery Signals)

Misery Signals 2024 North America farewell tour:

Jul 12: Vancouver The Pearl, Canada

Jul 13: Portland Dante’s, OR

Jul 14: Boise Shrine Social Club, ID

Jul 18: Los Angeles 1720, CA

Jul 20: Denver Marquis Theater, CO

Jul 23: Milwaukee Turner Hall, WI

Jul 24: Chicago Avondale Music Hall, IL

Jul 26: Brooklyn Warsaw, NY

Jul 27: Toronto Danforth Music Hall, Canada

Sep 06: Calgary Palace Theatre, Canada

Sep 07: Regina The Exchange, Canada

Oct 19: Edmonton Union Hall, Canada