Metal Hammer Podcast: You can't beat a heavy metal festival

Episode 12 of the Metal Hammer Podcast is now live on iTunes and Acast!

In this week's edition, Editor Merlin Alderslade, Online Editor Luke Morton and Reviews/Subterranea Editor Jonathan Selzer discuss the good the bad and the ugly of music festivals. Jon and Luke give a rundown of what happened at Roadburn festival, and the team discuss their favourite fests and the concept of touring festivals.

Merlin also reviews the London show of the Metal Hammer tour and reveals what's in the brand new issue of Metal Hammer!

Oh, and they discuss new music from Scars On Broadway, Sleep and Deafheaven.

