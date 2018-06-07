Metal Hammer Podcast: Why Download Festival Is Going To Rule

It’s Download festival this weekend and we’re beyond excited! On this week’s podcast, Merlin, Eleanor and Luke discuss which bands they’re most looking forward to seeing and why Guns N’ Roses might be the greatest headline set in Download history.

There’s also a spoiler-riddled review of Iron Maiden in Stockholm, chat about new albums from Anthrax and Black Peaks, and next year’s Download headliners and steak.

Plus Luke gets very loud and sweary about bands doing the Slipknot jumpthefuckup thing.

