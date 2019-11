Corey Taylor has stunned fans once again with another surprising guest appearance. This week, it's with a UK rap artist... But is it any good?

A Singaporean black metal band, Devouror, have been banned from playing this Easter Sunday in Kuala Lumpur. Yep, this Sunday. In 2019!

Plus, we decide who would play what in our hypothetical Metal Hammer house band. Available for weddings, funerals, Bar Mitzvahs...

The Metal Hammer Podcast is powered by Olympus.