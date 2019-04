Corey Taylor has guested on a Falling In Reverse single. But why? And is it any good?

Plus! We get sad about Ozzy Osbourne’s postponed dates and discuss Static-X’s decision to tour with a mystery singer wearing a Wayne Static mask.

We also welcome our new online editor and podcast co-host, Alice Pattillo! She likes the Devil’s music.

