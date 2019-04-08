Falling In Reverse release new single Drugs featuring Corey Taylor

Falling In Reverse have released a video for their single Drugs, featuring Slipknot and Stone Sour vocalist Corey Taylor.

The single is the third track to be released from the band's trilogy of standalone singles, completing the set alongside Losing My Life and Losing My Mind.

The singles come ahead of Falling In Reverse's US tour in April and May.

The tour will kick off on April 20 in Las Vegas and wrap up on May 24 in Los Angeles. Supporting the band on the dates will be Ice Nine Kills, From Ashes to New, and New Years Day. Check out all tour dates at the bottom of the page.

Falling In Reverse's latest full-length album, Coming Home, is out now via Epitaph Records.

TRIGGER WARNING: Video contains some graphic violent content!

For those of you wanting more of Corey Taylor, Slipknot recently revealed a North American tour this summer along with Volbeat, Gojira and Behemoth. Plus, a string of European festival dates. If that's not enough, the band are also set to release album no.6 on August 9.

Apr 20: Las Vegas, House of Blues, NV

Apr 21: Phoenix, The Van Buren, AZ

Apr 23: San Antonio, The Aztec Theatre, TX

Apr 24: Houston, House of Blues, TX

Apr 26: Orlando, House of Blues*, FL

Apr 27: Charleston, Music Farm*, SC

Apr 28: Atlanta, Buckhead Theatre, GA

Apr 29: Charlotte, The Fillmore, NC

May 1: Silver Spring, The Fillmore, MD

May 3: Sayreville, Starland Ballroom, NJ

May 4: Worcester, The Palladium, MA

May 5: New York, Gramercy Theatre, NY

May 7: Philadelphia, Theatre of Living Arts, PA

May 8: Norfolk, The Norva, VA

May 10: Detroit, St. Andrew's Hall, MI

May 11: Cleveland, House of Blues, OH

May 12: Chicago, House of Blues, IL

May 14: Denver, Ogden Theatre, CO

May 15: Salt Lake City, The Depot, UT

May 17: Boise, Revolution, ID

May 18: Portland, The Hawthorne Theatre, OR

May 19: Seattle, Showbox Market, WA

May 21: San Francisco, The Regency Ballroom, CA

May 22: Sacramento, Ace of Spades, CA

May 24: Los Angeles, The Wiltern, CA

*No Ice Nine Kills