We're on Deezer! We have plenty more Deezer-related news to come too, watch this space!

Alice went to Desertfest and had a blast watching Fu Manchu, Electric Citizen, Grave Miasma and Alaster – Check them all out!

Plus, festival season is almost upon us... And Glasto have released their METAL line-up. We discuss whether or not Glastonbury should even be hosting a heavy stage...

Plus, Slipknot, Metallica and Tool!

The Metal Hammer Podcast is powered by Olympus.