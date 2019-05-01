Gojira, Venom Prison and more confirmed for Glastonbury 2019

Glastonbury organisers have announced the names of the artists who'll be playing at this year's SCUM stage at the Shangri-La area.

The Worthy Farm event will take place on June 26-30, with artists including The Cure, Idles, Tame Impala and The Killers previously announced.

Now it’s been revealed that they’ll be joined by Gojira, Venom Prison, The Damned, Employed To Serve, Entombed AD, Black Futures, Denzel Curry, Haggard Cat, Heavy Lungs, Jamie Lenman, Scarlxrd, Slave To Sirens and Vodun.

Earache DJs will also be at Shangri-La, as will former guitarist of The Prodigy Gizz Butt, who will play a DJ set in honour of Keith Flint.

Idles have also been confirmed to play on the SCUM stage.

Glastonbury 2019 will also be Shangri-La’s 10th anniversary, with Napalm Death taking to the stage the last time the festival took place back in 2017.

Unfortunately, the final wave of tickets for the festival sold out within 12 minutes earlier this week, so if you don’t have one yet, you won’t be able to experience this epic lineup.