Metal Hammer Podcast: Are Ghost a metal band?

What the hell is going on with Ghost?! Are the Papas dead? Can you go see them on display? What's the deal with Papa Emeritus III? We dive deep into the recent addition to Ghost lore and discuss whether or not they're actually a metal band.

We also chat about Babymetal's new record label, what Guns N' Roses are teasing, the future of metal, the best way of listening to albums, and whether Kiss would still be Kiss without any original members.

Plus a needlessly long discussion about Lordi's restaurant and it's terrible name.

