Babymetal launch their own record label

Babymetal have announced that they’ve launched a new record label titled Babymetal Records.

The Japanese sensations have teamed up with 5B Artist Management and Records along with Cooking Vinyl for the new imprint, with the band revealing the news in a statement.

It reads: “Babymetal has built a new partnership with 5B Artist Management and Records – a leading global music, events, and marketing firm – who manage well-known artists such as Slipknot and Megadeth.

“Additionally, with the powerful duo of 5B Artist Management and Records and Cooking Vinyl, who has handled the release of prestigious artists such as Marilyn Manson and The Prodigy, Babymetal is pleased to announce the establishment of a new record label Babymetal Records.”

Last month, Babymetal revealed they would release a graphic novel on October 16 titled Apocrypha: The Legend Of Babymetal via Z2 Comics. The news came shortly after the band shared a cryptic video to mark the start of Metal Resistance Episode VII.

The trio have tour dates in the US and Europe planned over the coming months, including a set at the UK’s Download festival.

Babymetal 2018 tour dates

May 08: Kansas City Uptown Theater, MO

May 10: Austin ACL Live At The Moody Theater, TX

May 11: Dallas House Of Blues, TX

May 13: Houston Revention Music Center, TX

May 15: Atlanta Tabernacle, GA

May 17: Charlotte The Fillmore, NC

May 18: Nashville Marathon Music Works, TN

May 20: Columbus Rock On The Range, OH

Jun 01: Nurburg Rock Am Ring, Germany

Jun 02: Nuremberg Rock Im Park, Germany

Jun 04: Innsbruck Music Hall, Austria

Jun 05: Utrecht Tivoli Vredenburg, Netherlands

Jun 09: Donington Download, UK