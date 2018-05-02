Guns N’ Roses website shows countdown to Destruction

A website linked with Guns N’ Roses showing all five original members in their Appetite For Destruction skeletal forms has been updated overnight.

Yesterday, we reported that the website GNR.FM which is registered by Universal Music Enterprises – featured the famous image of the band along with the words “Destruction Is Coming” followed by #AppetiteForDestruction.

The site now shows a countdown timer which runs out on Friday this week (May 4) and the option to tune into a Guns N’ Roses radio station. The only track that plays is a looped snippet of band’s song Shadow Of Your Love, which appeared on the 1988 Guns N’ Roses EP which was only released in Japan.

The website also encourages fans to share their location with the message: “Check back in to hear the next transmission and help share the broadcast.”

All will be revealed soon.

Guns N’ Roses will head out on tour across Europe this summer, including a headline set at the UK’s Download festival.

Guns N’ Roses 2018 European tour dates

Jun 03: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany - BUY TICKETS

Jun 06: Odense Dyrskueplausen, Denmark - BUY TICKETS

Jun 09: Donington Download Festival, UK - BUY TICKETS

Jun 12: Gelsenkirchen Veltins-Arena, Germany - BUY TICKETS

Jun 18: Paris Download Festival, France - BUY TICKETS

Jun 24: Mannheim Gelande, Germany - BUY TICKETS

Jun 26: Bordeaux Matmut Stadium, France - BUY TICKETS

Jun 29: Madrid Download Festival, Spain - BUY TICKETS

Jul 01: Barcelona Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Spain - BUY TICKETS

Jul 04: Nijmegen Goffertpark, Netherlands - BUY TICKETS

Jul 07: Leipzig Festwiese, Germany - BUY TICKETS

Jul 09: Chorzoq Stadion Slaski, Poland - BUY TICKETS

Jul 13: Moscow Spartak Otkritie, Russia - BUY TICKETS

Jul 16: Tallinn Song Festival Grounds, Estonia - BUY TICKETS

Jul 19: Oslo Valle Hovin, Norway - BUY TICKETS

Jul 21: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden - BUY TICKETS