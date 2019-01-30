Metal Hammer Podcast: 50 Years Of Metal!

It's episode 50 of the podcast, and the 50th birthday of metal!

We talk you through the new issue of Metal Hammer, featuring the 50 best metal albums as chosen by some of the biggest names in our world. It's huge.

Plus, we chat Ozzy's cancelled tour, Tool's video teasers, and our continuing campaign for delicious cake.

