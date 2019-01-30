Ozzy postpones entire UK and European tour

Earlier this week, Ozzy Osbourne was forced to postpone the start of his No More Tours 2 run of shows due to a bout of the flu.

Despite the shows in Dublin, Nottingham, Manchester and Newcastle being affected, it had been hoped the singer would resume live duties at Glasgow’s SSE Hydro on February 7.

However, Ozzy has issued a statement to confirm that all the upcoming dates – both in the UK and mainland Europe – have been postponed while he battles a severe upper-respiratory infection.

A statement reads: “Ozzy has been forced to postpone the entire UK and European leg of his No More Tours 2 tour on doctors’ orders.

“This follows yesterday’s announcement that Osbourne was postponing the first four dates of the tour because of the flu. After seeing his physician again, Osbourne has been diagnosed with a severe upper-respiratory infection which the doctor feels could develop into pneumonia given the physicality of the live performances and an extensive travel schedule throughout Europe in harsh winter conditions.”

Ozzy says he is “completely devastated” at the news and adds: “It just seems that since October everything I touch has turned to shit.

“First the staph infection in my thumb and now coming down with the flu and bronchitis. I want to apologise to all of my fans who have been so loyal over the years, my band, my crew and to Judas Priest for letting you all down.

“However, I promise the tour with Judas Priest will be completed. It’s being rescheduled right now to start in September. Again, I apologise to everyone. God Bless. Love you all, Ozzy.”

Those rescheduled dates will be announced in due course.