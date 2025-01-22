"Hopefully Babymetal can teach me their dance routines, and I’ll teach them mine." How Eurovision helped Bambie Thug became Ireland's next breakout star

2024 was the year Ouija-pop necromancer Bambie Thug clawed their way out of the underground and into the spotlight, thanks to a retina-searing appearance at Eurovision. The County Cork-born singer came sixth with their gothy electro-metal banger Doomsday Blue, giving Ireland their highest placing in more than 20 years and proving once again that metal deserves a place on the Eurovision stage.

Well, someone had a very exciting year. How are you feeling in the wake of it all?

“It’s flashed before my eyes! I can hardly keep track of the milestones I’ve ticked off. Eurovision was incredible, but then the year just kept getting better. Playing the main stage at Download Festival was a real pinch-me moment, and my first headline tour sold out in so many places. We did 43 days on the road, 19 countries, 26 shows – my brain still hasn’t caught up, if I’m honest.”

How was Eurovision?

“It’s probably because of my theatre background, but I feel so free on a big stage. I’m small, but I love running around and trying to fill the space. As a kid, I would dream of putting on really magical performances; with all these effects and visuals, and the level of production, the make-up and the outfits allowed me to bring my dreams to life. Eurovision reignited my sense of self-belief again. It just felt like this weight off my shoulders, a reminder that I’m doing the right thing. All those years of grinding have paid off.”

What was it like representing Ireland?

“Qualifying for the final was such a proud moment – Ireland hadn’t qualified in a long time, and knowing I’d done it felt incredible. Some people didn’t want me to succeed, but I felt so much love from my people. I’m from Cork, and it’s funny because there’s this joke that Cork people think we’re the best. But I really did feel so proud about my Cork heritage.”

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Did you do anything wild to celebrate your big Eurovision performance?

“We definitely went drinking, but I barely remember. It’s a blur. This whole year has felt like a celebration, though. It’s like a victory lap, getting to perform all year.”

Bambie Thug - Doomsday Blue | Ireland 🇮🇪 | Official Music Video | Eurovision 2024 - YouTube Watch On

What were the crowds like on your Crown The Witch tour?

“Eurovision gave me a platform to reach a huge range of people, so my community is all-encompassing; there’s the usual goths of course, but there’s also older metal bros, people who love Taylor Swift. And the kids… they love me. They dress up like me, it’s so adorable. During Eternal Sunshine, I interact with the audience, and I have started noticing these teeny, tiny hands reaching out to me. Not all of my shows are all ages, so I have no clue how they are getting in.”

Any memorable fan interactions?

“Fans love bringing me gifts! I’ve had so much fan art – someone even made me a sword! Sometimes people panic, like they have to present ‘the witch’ with an offering. They’ll rip things off their outfits and try to pass it to me, and I’m like, ‘You need to keep your own things!’”

Do you ever worry about younger fans discovering what some of your more explicit tunes are about? Like Kawasaki (I Love It) being about blow jobs?

“Ha ha! I don’t worry too much. Unless people know what Kawasaki (I Love It) is about, it can fly under the radar. It was a BBC Radio 1 track of the week a few years ago. I just cackled to myself, because I’d gotten something so vulgar onto the radio. But I am aware of the younger crowds. I don’t play Birthday live anymore, for example. I don’t want to promote drugs to the tiny hands in the audience. I think it’s a sick track, but I was in a completely different place back then.”

How have you grown over the last few years?

“I’m much healthier, and I’ve healed a lot. I think I’ve learned to have a lot more compassion for people, even those who aren’t very nice to me. I look back on when I wrote Tsunami (11:11), and I wrote that on top of a bin, in a very bad place. It’s always been my manifestation song, and it’s completely come to fruition. I feel renewed. I’m proud of myself, and I’m so grateful.”

What does the future hold for Bambie Thug?

“This year I’m touring stadiums with Babymetal and Poppy. My dancers are gonna think I forgot the choreography because I’ll just be running loose on those huge stages! I’ll be playing all my heaviest, screamy tracks. Hopefully Babymetal can teach me their dance routines, and I’ll teach them mine. I also can’t wait to write and experiment with my sound more, too. I’ll probably have to start working on an album…”

Bambie Thug supports Babymetal at the O2 in London on May 30. They also play 2000 Trees in July.