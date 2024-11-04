"There’s a lot of swearing in Hindi, which won’t run well with our parents." Indian nu metallers Bloodywood talk their "surprising" new album, THAT Monkey Man scene and why they're not expecting a call from Linkin Park any time soon

Long before Bloodywood released an album, they were a viral hit. Formed in New Delhi in 2016, their unique blend of nu metal and traditional Indian folk music helped attract interest to their covers of pop and metal songs. When 2018’s Ari Ari blew up – the track currently has more than 7.2 million views on YouTube – they switched to focus on original songs, the core trio of vocalists Karan Katiyar, Jayant Bhadula and Raoul Kerr now also drawing heavily on their roots.

Their 2022 debut, Rakshak, officially turned them into one of India’s most popular metal bands. Riding high on a string of singles that passed the 1 million views mark on YouTube, their international shows – including a full UK tour – were packed to the rafters. Two years later, they’re putting the finishing touches to a follow-up, laying out ambitious plans that they say will see them touring well into 2026. Hammer caught up with Karan to find out exactly what they’ve got in store...

What has changed for Bloodywood in the last two years?



“The tour has definitely affected how the album is sounding. We don’t write music with the perspective of playing to bigger audiences – in fact, I think it’s quite the opposite! It’s a risky new sound we’re doing, going heavier and darker but also more fun, if you can believe that. We’re interested to see how people will receive it.”

The first album featured an incredible array of instruments and parts – has touring that record made you simplify how you write?

“We’ve gone the other way! Because we played those songs so many times over three years, we feel like we really need to expand in terms of our sound. We want to explore new emotions.”

How did you find the response to your debut album?

“We never expected the reaction would be this positive. Several things happened with that record that we couldn’t even dream of. Our song Dana Dan was in the fight scene for a movie! [2024’s Monkey Man].”

Get the Louder Newsletter The latest news, features and interviews direct to your inbox, from the global home of alternative music. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Have you seen the movie? We know it wasn’t cleared for release in India, due to its exploration of controversial political topics.

“Yes! India’s really missing out by not releasing this movie, because generally our action movies are very unrealistic and over the top. I really enjoyed it. I can only speak for myself, though, as the other guys haven’t seen it yet – they haven’t picked up the DVD!”

One of the first songs Bloodywood blew up with was a cover of Linkin Park’s Heavy – are you waiting for the phone to ring for a tour support?

“Oh no, not at all. We’re too small a fish for them to take us on tour, I think! Almost everyone’s forgotten about our cover days, which we’re fine with, because we’ve spent the last six years doing nothing but originals.”

The first album tackled some heavy themes, such as sexual assault and depression. What are you exploring this time around?

“We’re talking a lot about home. A lot about where we come from [New Delhi, India] and how things are here. There are things that come up a lot when we speak to people, they’re always curious about India and how little they know about the country.”

Are there any collabs?

“There’s one! We’re keeping quiet right now, but I can say they bring some angelic voices to our sound.”

Are there any surprises on this album that will catch people off-guard?

“Lyrically, yes. There’s a lot of swearing in Hindi, which I’m sure won’t run well with our parents. I think the whole album is going to be a surprise, though – especially that collab, people won’t expect that kind of music from us. We’re really pushing boundaries.”

What does 2025 look like for you?

“Extremely busy. The tours are already booked, we just haven’t announced them yet. There are rooms we’d never even dreamt of playing. There’s so much to be done. 2025 and 2026 are going to pass by like minutes!”

Bloodywood's new album will arrive next year via Fearless. They tour Europe and the UK next year