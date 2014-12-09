Metal Hammer 265 is out now!

Gracing the cover of this month’s Metal Hammer is the one and only Dimebag fucking Darrell. This month is the tenth anniversary of his death so we have dedicated our cover feature to the man who changed metal forever by looking at his legacy and his story – the brother, the bandmate, the mentor, the musician, the partner, the man…

We talk to the people who knew him best including his brother Vinnie Paul, original Pantera singer Terry Glaze, Pantera bassist Rex Brown, Phil Anselmo, Tony Iommi and many more. This is the ultimate tribute to a man we as metallers and music fans still love and miss.

Order your copy online or download it from iTunes or read it on TeamRock+.

But that’s not all you’re in for, we’ve also got…

Our MASSIVE 2014 round-up including the full breakdown of our Top 50 albums of the year – can you guess what’s number one? Plus we give the lowdown the most memorable moments in metal of 2014, the best gigs of the past year and more.

Plus…

Lucy Lawless (aka Xena Warrior Princess) on her favourite music of all time * Protest The Hero’s Rody Walker reveals his undying love for all things Queen * Rob Zombie’s ten commandments of horror movie making

We talk to Sylosis’ Josh Middleton about being a voice of rebellion * Cancer Bats reveal what it was like working with evil genius Ross Robinson * We look at Nick Holmes’ return to the old school by joining Bloodbath

AND LOADS MORE METAL THAN YOU COULD ASK FOR

We’ve also chucked in some special heavy metal wrapping paper and a MONSTROUS FREE CD full of THE BIGGEST BANDS OF 2014 from Mastodon to Opeth to Of Mice & Men.

It’s in stores NOW. Pick it up from Asda for £1 off the cover price or you could head to Sainsbury’s for a FREE Horns Up bottle opener.

Alternatively you can order it online here or download it from iTunes or read it on TeamRock+.